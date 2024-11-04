Ong Ing Keong Disappointed With Attacker’s RM1,000 Fine

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Deaf e-hailing driver Ong Ing Keong has expressed his disappointment when the Magistrate’s Court issued a RM1,000 fine today on the police escort who punched him in the face last May.

His disappointment was conveyed by the Deaf Advocacy and Wellbeing Organisation (DAWN).

“Ong thought he would see him (the convicted) in court, in front of the lawyers and the judge. He is quite disappointed with the court’s decision.

“He also said the name of the person is not enough too. Where is his picture? He wants to see his (attacker’s) face,” DAWN told TRP.

When the court charged the suspect this morning, it took many by surprise including Ong himself, who was not informed of the case this morning.

Rangkaian Solidariti Demokratik Pesakit Mental (Siuman) claimed the charging of the suspect today was likely an attempt to shut the OKU community up.

Siuman said it will continue to support Ong and the Malaysian Deaf Advocacy and Well-being Organisation (DAWN), and keep pushing for access to justice for the community.

32-year-old Lance Corporal Muhammad Taufik Ismail pleaded guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to Ong Ing Keong, 47, in front of St. Regis Hotel’s lobby around 11.40am on 28 May.

