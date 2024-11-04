JPJ Recalls More Than 3,000 Vehicles Including Honda CB350RS Motorcycles

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has recalled 3,722 vehicles which include Perodua Alza and Aruz models, as well as Honda CB350RS motorcycles.

According to a statement published on Facebook yesterday (3 November), JPJ has ordered the recall of these vehicles due to certain regulation specifications that were not met.

The recall covers 2,518 units of Perodua Alza 1500 X, 1500 H, and 1500 AV along with 1,139 units of Perodua Aruz 1500 X and Aruz 1500 AV for not meeting headlight height requirements.

A total of 65 Honda CB350RS motorcycles were also recalled due to issues with the wheel speed sensors, which cause inaccurate speedometer readings that can affect Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) and traction control functions.

Only the 2024 model year of these vehicles are involved in this recall exercise.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said in the statement “Any component affected by these issues will be replaced, with costs covered by Perodua Manufacturing Sdn Bhd and Boon Siew Honda Sdn Bhd”.

Aedly Fadly also advised owners of the vehicles listed to make preparations to enable the recall process so the inspection process can begin as soon as possible.

“Each affected vehicle owner will be contacted by Perodua and Boon Siew Honda to schedule and inspection slot, or they may also walk in to the nearest service center across the country”, he added.

For more information on the recall, affected vehicle owners may contact Perodua at 1-800-88-6600, visit https://www.ufirst.com.my/member/login or through the UFirst app.

Honda CB350RS owners can contact Boon Siew Honda at 1-800-88-3993 (BSH Customer Care Line) or visit https://boonsiewhonda.com.my/after-sales/recall-campaign/.



