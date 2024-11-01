Malaysian Woman Scammed RM20k Trying To Buy A Batch Of Labubu Dolls

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It didn’t take long for some unsuspecting people to get scammed while trying to buy the highly popular Labubu figurines.

The latest victim is a 20-year-old Malaysian woman who lost RM20,000 when she tried purchasing a batch of dolls from an Instagram seller.

She first successfully purchased one doll from the seller for RM2,000. The doll arrived in good condition and it wasn’t a counterfeit product.

The Labubu toys.

Since the seller appeared legitimate with many positive customer reviews, she felt confident enough to order a batch the second time around.

This time, the seller told her to transfer the payment online in five instalments to five different accounts.

When she didn’t receive an update on the delivery two days later, she texted the seller, only to discover she was blocked! It then dawned on her that she was scammed.

The Labubu doll is created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. Labubu is easily recognizable due to its large eyes and sharp teeth, enhancing its mischievous look. It’s now one of the many iconic figures in the designer toys category.

It’s believed the dolls gained immense popularity when South Korean singer, Lisa, was sported with one hanging from her bag.

Support our Malaysian toy designers too!

If you’re interested in collecting designer toys, Malaysia has several artists making them, such as Michael Chuah, who created the Yuurei Neko Sama series.

The others include:

Guan from MessyDeskStudio

Arifin Amin from Monster Forger

KangBlaBla who made KebabToys

Chun Woei of Urban Creatures

Bboy Blackz

Edward Low of Drawdelow

VomitThunder

