What Did FashionValet Do Now? Many Angry Over PNB & Khazanah’s Multi-Million Ringgit Loss

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Why is Fashion Valet (FV) mentioned everywhere for the past few days? It’s because a large investment in the company gave diminishing returns.

Around March 2018, Khazanah and Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) invested a combined RM47 million in FashionValet. Khazanah contributed RM27 million while PNB gave RM20 million to acquire minority stakes.

Fast forward to Tuesday (29 October), Khazanah and PNB have sold off their shares in FashionValet and received a meagre RM3.1 million from the sale.

According to The Edge, FashionValet has been loss-making for the past three consecutive years. Twitter user @Alturkistiano said that FashionValet lost RM127 million since 2022.

JUMLAH KERUGIAN FASHION VALET ADALAH RM127 JUTA!



5 tahun lalu (2019), ketika kali pertama aku mengkritik dan memberi peringatan tentang pelaburan PNB dan Khazanah di dalam Fashion Valet ketika itu adalah lebih kurang RM25 juta (retain earning).



Pada tahun 2022, jumlah kerugian… pic.twitter.com/mniOwmuS5A — Aliff Ahmad (@Alturkistiano) October 29, 2024

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said the sale is a “responsible exit” for both investing arms. After all, Khazanah is one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world with the aim of growing Malaysia’s wealth while PNB is a Malaysian investment management company that was founded in 1978 as part of Malaysia’s New Economic Policy.

MOF added that the losses incurred from the stake sale were minor when compared to Khazanah and PNB’s overall earnings for the year.

This did not sit well with many Malaysians and one of the burning questions was why PNB and Khazanah decided to invest in a fashion company from the get-go.

MOF defended Khazanah’s investment, saying it aligned with the company’s mandate to support local tech entrepreneurs and gain exposure in the growing e-commerce sector.

Malaysians were further enraged when FashionValet founder Vivy Yusof, posted on Instagram with the caption, “Trust in the journey.” Vivy also founded the companies dUCK and LILIT which are considered FashionValet’s house brands.

Screenshot of Vivy Yusof’s Instagram post.

Malaysians criticised Khazanah and PNB for making a bad financial decision for the country and urged the authorities to investigate the investment decision. They wanted to know where the money went.

They also wondered why Khazanah and PNB did not pull the brakes when FashionValet was making huge losses. The issue also made some wonder whether it was an intentional decision to fatten up a crony’s pocket and essentially steal from taxpayers.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user, Emmanuel (@esshimself), pointed out that at least Singapore’s Temasek Holdings held itself accountable when the investment went awry.

When Temasek’s investment in the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange went downhill, the team took a pay cut. However, the Khazanah and PNB teams seem to have received no reprimand whatsoever.

This is why anak2 org kaya buat bisnes in fashion icks me. Dahlah tak menambah nilai kpd org ramai, dapat sokongan berjuta2 rugi pulak. Nak kata website dia bg byk disc mcm Grab waktu nak tarik pelanggan pun tak juga. Where did their money go? https://t.co/4EmAptEmzB — Kay (@sirennextdoor) October 29, 2024

Takde ke staff PNB or Khazanah yg jaga pelaburan ni? Utk tarik handbrake bila dah makin teruk kerugian? Ni dah terlambat sgt ni sampai loss kawkaw — syahmiisalim (@syahmiisalim) October 29, 2024

SPRM sila siasat khazanah dan this couple. — Hanis (@hrashidah3) October 29, 2024

Was this a wrong investment decision or an intentional decision to put monies into their friends or cronies’ ventures- stealing from MOF (taxpayers)?



There was no reprimand and no accountability over the losses! The investment head still get months of performance bonus! — CondorHeroesReturns (@Condorretu58866) October 29, 2024

Re: Fashion Valet.



What separates Singapore and Malaysia when it comes to investments is accountability.



When Temasek's investment in FTX bombed, the team took a pay cut, even if FTX was only 0.09% of its net portfolio.



Malaysia? — emmanuelsamarathisa (@esshimself) October 29, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.