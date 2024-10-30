Khairul Aming Lights Up Deepavali With Heartwarming Cooking Collab

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Local culinary sensation and celebrity chef Khairul Aming has garnered praises from the public once again, after his recent post on X (formerly Twitter) showcased a Deepavali cooking collaboration with his friend Vinoothene.

In the video, Khairul tells viewers that he plans to cook a few dishes for Vinoothene in celebration of Deepavali tomorrow.

He went shopping for ingredients at Brickfields to make Ulundu Vadai, Masala Tea, and Koli Curry which are all traditional Indian fare.

My friend dah tak sabar nak sambut Deepavali so kita masakkan dia Ulundu Vadai, Masala Tea and Koli Curry. Rasa happy jap Vinoothene approve aku masak hahaha. Selamat balik kampung guyss and have a great celebration with your family. Happy Deepavali!! 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/2AADOLpHYj — Khairulaming (@khairulaming) October 29, 2024

Khairul’s fan community sang praises for his mindfulness in making content for those who are celebrating Deepavali, and promoting unity amongst Malaysians.

Content creator Bethany Balan pointed out how it is actually simple to appreciate a minority’s culture without exploiting them.

You see how easy it is to appreciate a minority’s culture without exploiting them?



– involve them in the planning process

– consult them to avoid inaccuracies

– acknowledge and credit them BY NAME



You see how easy it is??? https://t.co/6TFA1RJz6U — Doh Nyawen (@BeeBalan) October 29, 2024

Author Hanna Alkaf applauded Khairul by saying she can’t think of even one example when Khairul made a wrong move.

Genuinely cannot think of a single time this man hasn’t made the right moves https://t.co/viPUITzswH — Hanna Alkaf (@hannaalkaf) October 30, 2024

As a business owner, Khairul is well known for his generosity towards his employees, often treating them to holidays and giving them bonuses.

Most recently, he had shut down both of his sambal factories in Kelantan to bring 100 of his employees on a trip to Penang.

All 100 of his staff got to stay in seaview rooms at a five-star hotel and received pocket money for shopping, he wrote in an Instagram post.

Earlier this year, Khairul treated his staff to Raya attire, cooking ingredients, buka puasa at a hotel, and duit Raya during fasting month.

He is indeed an admirable person and an employer many Malaysians dream of working for as he treats those who work for him well.

