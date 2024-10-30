Khairul Aming Lights Up Deepavali With Heartwarming Cooking Collab
Khairul even shopped for ingredients at Brickfields to make Deepavali food for his friend.
Local culinary sensation and celebrity chef Khairul Aming has garnered praises from the public once again, after his recent post on X (formerly Twitter) showcased a Deepavali cooking collaboration with his friend Vinoothene.
In the video, Khairul tells viewers that he plans to cook a few dishes for Vinoothene in celebration of Deepavali tomorrow.
He went shopping for ingredients at Brickfields to make Ulundu Vadai, Masala Tea, and Koli Curry which are all traditional Indian fare.
Khairul’s fan community sang praises for his mindfulness in making content for those who are celebrating Deepavali, and promoting unity amongst Malaysians.
Content creator Bethany Balan pointed out how it is actually simple to appreciate a minority’s culture without exploiting them.
Author Hanna Alkaf applauded Khairul by saying she can’t think of even one example when Khairul made a wrong move.
As a business owner, Khairul is well known for his generosity towards his employees, often treating them to holidays and giving them bonuses.
Most recently, he had shut down both of his sambal factories in Kelantan to bring 100 of his employees on a trip to Penang.
All 100 of his staff got to stay in seaview rooms at a five-star hotel and received pocket money for shopping, he wrote in an Instagram post.
Earlier this year, Khairul treated his staff to Raya attire, cooking ingredients, buka puasa at a hotel, and duit Raya during fasting month.
He is indeed an admirable person and an employer many Malaysians dream of working for as he treats those who work for him well.
