Koreaboo Makes A Booboo Mistaking FB Page For Malaysia’s KKM

As the new song ‘APT’ by Korean pop group Blackpink member ROSÉ (featuring Bruno Mars) makes waves online, the Public Health Malaysia Facebook page slams the new track for encouraging lewd Western behaviour.

Korean entertainment website Koreaboo published an article shortly after, claiming that it’s the Malaysian Ministry of Health (MOH) that’s condemning the song.

The article repeatedly mentions MOH calling the song immoral and potentially harmful to young listeners as it implies promiscuous behaviour.

The Public Health Malaysia Facebook page is, in fact, not a part of the MOH. It’s a platform used to disseminate information and updates related to public health, focusing on protection and promotion of health in Malaysia.

The page highlighted the lyrics “Kissy kissy face, sent to your phone but, I’m tryna kiss your face for real”, which they believe implied racy behaviour.

Not long after the Koreaboo article went viral, MOH, or KKM shared a statement on social media to clarify that the article was made by a separate party with no link to the ministry whatsoever.

They also advised the public to be cautious of unverified information that is circulated online as it can lead to confusion and misinformation.

“The use of the term ‘APT’ or apartment as a symoblic meeting place in a seductive context also normalises behaviour that is at odds with Eastern cultural values,” the post mentioned.

Users in the comments section say the page is dismissing the fact that many other artists popular on Malaysian radiowaves at one time had even more suggestive lyrics in their songs.

One user even pointed out a 1992 song by Inner Circle that was popular on Malaysian radio at one time.

The song titled ‘Sweat’ or famously known as the A La La Long song had even more suggestive lyrics, part of which goes:

Girl I want to make you sweat,

Sweat til you can’t sweat no more,

And when you cry out,

I’m gonna push it, push it some more.

Some other users humorously express that the page is making a mountain out of an anthill, saying that APT stands for “Apa Pun Takboleh” or comparing the song to ones about heartbreak, which can lead to depression and suicide.

At the end of the day, the APT song is just another popular Korean song no different than others that have been released. If people are concerned about rampant sexual behaviour, that’s where formal sex education comes in but that’s a story for another time.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia wishes to clarify that any statements regarding this article attributed to MOH have not been issued or authorized by the Government of Malaysia.



In this regard, we would like to highlight that the posting was made by an entity which is not… https://t.co/dQ6asSLC8j — KKMalaysia🇲🇾🩺❤️ (@KKMPutrajaya) October 29, 2024

