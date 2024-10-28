Tucker Carlson Calls Kamala Harris A “Samoan-Malaysian” In Poor Attempt To Mock Her

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Those who know of former FOX News talk show host Tucker Carlson will remember how he is riddled with controversy over racism, sexism and anti-immigration sentiments.

At ex-US President Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally yesterday (27 October), Carlson sparked yet another controversy after making disparaging remarks about Democrat Kamala Harris by misidentifying her as “Samoan-Malaysian”.

During his speech, Carlson also undermined Kamala’s credibility by dismissing her achievements and sarcastically suggesting her achievement was merely a product of “popular support”.

“It’s gonna be pretty hard for Democrats to look at us and say, you know what? Kamala Harris, she got 85 million votes because she’s just so impressive. As the first Samoan-Malaysian low-IQ former California prosecutor ever to be elected president,” he said at the rally.

Tucker: it's going to be pretty tough for them.. say.. Kamala Harris, she got 85 million votes because she's so impressive. As the first is a Samoan Malaysian low I.Q. former California prosecutor ever to be elected president.. pic.twitter.com/s0Vtbzhbgp — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2024

Tucker completely missed the mark on Kamala’s actual heritage, which is Jamaican-Indian.

X (formerly Twitter) users in the quotes section were quick to call Carlson out for his ignorance and disrespect.

Media outlet The Guardian reported Carlson as a staunch supporter of Trump and has been making disturbing speeches on his behalf.

At the rally yesterday, Carlson, a father of three daughters, compared the United States to a naughty girl that needs to be given a “vigorous spanking” by “Daddy Trump”.

Carlson’s list of controversies continue to grow today, previously among them being racist, mysoginistic, homophobic, and transphobic.

The rally had a few notable celebrity appearances as well including former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, tech mogul Elon Musk, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

