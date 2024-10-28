PLKN 3.0 Only Involves SPM Leavers In January 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It has been clarified that only Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers will take part in the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) scheduled to start in January 2025.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari clarified the issue after there was a misunderstanding among the public regarding the age limit set for PLKN.

Adly added that those who can’t attend due to various constraints can still do so until age 35, following the National Service Training Act 2003.

Adly also said that 1,000 participants will participate in PLKN in January 2025 and will be placed in two training camps.

This will be the first phase of PLKN 3.0 which will be held at military camps as a cost-effective measure. However, PLKN trainees will not be treated like army recruits.

The new PLKN has an improved training module aimed at helping participants develop a sense of identity and the “highest level of ability” to ensure their success in their respective fields after they leave the programme.

