Clash Of Decorations: Is Halloween Stealing Deepavali’s Spotlight At Malaysian Malls?

A Facebook post stirred an online debate about Halloween celebrations being prioritised over Deepavali, which both fall on the same day this year.

The post by Puan Sri H criticised malls and other public places around Malaysia for putting up Halloween decorations instead of Deepavali ones.

She also pointed out in the post that Halloween is not Malaysian culture, and to have respect for those who celebrate Deepavali.

At the time of writing, the post has been shared by 7.3k people with most netizens agreeing with Puan Sri H.

“Even my child asked me if we celebrate Halloween,” one user commented.

“It’s Deepavali season so put up Deepavali decorations,” another shared.

However, there are a few of those who disagreed with the post, saying that malls they’ve visited do have Deepavali decorations put up.

“Maybe you can highlight those places because the places I’ve been to mostly have Deepavali decorations and beautiful Kolam decoration on display,” said one user.

Kolam decorations at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: Instagram | Pavilion KL)

Another user commented “I have fond memories of celebrating Halloween as a child going door to door for treats, and I cherish the celebrations of Hari Raya, Chinese New Year, and Deepavali alongside my mixed-race friends.”

“It’s simply inaccurate to say that the malls aren’t putting up decorations for Deepavali,” he continued.

X was also abuzz with arguments over Deepavali vs Halloween

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), user Alawiyah Yussof shared her displeasure of the topic while sharing photos of a large Halloween decoration in what appears to be One Utama shopping mall.

A friend posted this on her FB wall, but didn't mention where.



I don't know why this Halloween is given such a big thing. It's not our people's culture nor a festival.



Malaysians are celebrating Deepavali next week. Instead of putting up the suitable decorations for the pic.twitter.com/BXEiB5pFzo — Alawiyah Yussof 🏴 (@AlawiyahYussof) October 26, 2024

In the comments, other users shared photos of Deepavali decorations in other malls including one in One Utama as well.

Another X user shared a post encouraging others to share photos of Deepavali decorations in malls, which many obliged and showed malls like Gardens Mall, Tun Razak Exchange, and one in Sogo Southkey Johor Bahru, all of which displayed beautiful Deepavali decorations.

An intricate Kolam decoration in Sogo Southkey, Johor Bahru.

One X user shared his opinion that the average Malaysian doesn’t spend much on Halloween celebrations. In his post, he mentions that Halloween decorations in malls are more catered to Instagram and TikTok creators and ends the comment stating “Halloween doesn’t sell”.

The average Malaysian household doesn’t spend on Halloween. Malls’ halloween dos are for Instagrammers, tiktokers. Boycott malls with Halloween focused themes more than Deepavali. Send these mall marketing executives a message. Halloween doesn’t sell. — 🇲🇾‎إدوين 🇲🇾 (@SimpletonED) October 27, 2024

Malaysia Shopping Malls Association president Phang Sau Lian was quoted in a report by New Straits Times as saying most malls have put up Deepaavali decorations.

“Deepavali remains a cultural highlight for Malaysian shoppers, while Halloween is a secondary event by comparison,” she said in the report.

She also said malls serve purposes beyond shopping and are spaces for everyone to celebrate various occasions.

“All kinds of celebrations and events help create business opportunities, drive foot traffic, and enhance the mall experience in both traditional and modern ways.”

