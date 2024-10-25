Viral Power? Cikgu Din’s Leave To Be With Cancer-Stricken Wife Gets Approval

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Education Ministry (MOE) announced yesterday (24 October) that it has granted leave for teacher Izzuddin Izhar, also known as Cikgu Din, allowing him to be with his cancer-stricken wife.

A Viral Facebook post by his friend Harima Abd Rahman revealed that Izzuddin had applied to MOE to transfer from his current post in Sarawak to Peninsular Malaysia as his wife is suffering from cancer, but the application was rejected.

Cikgu Din travels to and from Sarawak and Kelantan to see his sick wife

Cikgu Din’s wife is currently getting cancer treatment at a hospital in Kota Bahru, Kelantan. To be by his wife’s side, he has been travelling between Kota Bahru and Sarawak every 2 weeks.

By doing so, the teacher had exhausted all his leaves and even took unpaid leaves. He then went directly to the National Education Director regarding his application for a transfer but it was rejected as he had not completed three years of service yet.

It was also revealed that a someone in MOE allegedly told Cikgu Din “It’s your wife who is sick, not you”, so he could still perform his duties as a teach in Sarawak.

Cikgu Din and his wife’s situation also took a turn for the worst after the hospital informed that her condition was getting worse despite completing her chemotherapy treatment, and that her chances of surviving is less than 10% within a period of three years.

The circumstances had adversely affected Cikgu Din to the point he was diagnosed with major depressive disorder, and required treatment himself.

MOE grants Cikgu Din leave immediately after the issue went viral

Previously, he had requested leave from MOE but it went unanswered up until after the post by Cikgu Din’s friend went viral.

In a statement on Facebook yesterday, MOE said it has granted Cikgu Din leave so that he could be with his wife.

In addition, MOE has arranged a meeting with Cikgu Din to discuss his welfare and other related matters.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.