Malaysian Student In UK Who Hid A Baby In A Suitcase Convicted Of Murder

She went to the United Kingdom as a student but concealing her pregnancy led to things taking a horrific turn for this Malaysian student who now stands convicted of murder.

The 22-year-old was accused of putting her newborn child in a cereal box and then hiding it in a suitcase.

During the trial, Teo Jin Xia claimed that she had been hearing voices that told her to harm or kill the baby but her defence was rejected.

According to the BBC, Teo arrived in Malaysia earlier this year to study at Coventry University and gave birth at full term on 4 March.

She had apparently concealed her pregnancy and gave birth at home. Even her flatmates were unaware of this, the court had heard.

So how did she end up in court?

After giving birth, Teo was said to have told her university friend she was suffering from a heavy period.

The friend, during the course of the trial, told the Warwick Crown Court she received a photo of Teo in which the latter looked pale and this worried her.

The friend ordered food and brought it to Teo but was told not to enter her room. The friend returned later and entered the room “through an unlocked door” and this was when she saw blood on the floor and under the bed.

At this time, Teo was in the bathroom. Paramedics were called but Teo refused medical care. She was later taken to the.hospital in a taxi when she became weaker.

Hospital staff figured she had just given birth but Teo denied it.

She only admitted later, saying she was afraid of her friends and family back in Malaysia finding out.

The court also heard that immediately after giving birth, she placed the baby in a cereal box, and then inside a sealable plastic bag, and then into the suitcase.

Cops went to her address and discovered the infant’s body on 6 March.

The Crown Prosecution Service pointed out that Teo arrived in the UK knowing she was likely to give birth in the country and had the chance to seek help, but instead lied to those who could provide help which led to the demise of the baby.

Teo’s sentence will be arranged at a later date.

