Planning A Trip To Thailand In 2025? Get Ready To Pay RM39 Travel Tax

Thailand plans to impose a travel tax of 300 Baht (RM39) on air travel passengers, next year.

The 300 baht includes an insurance premium for tourists, capped at 60 baht per person, with a protection period of 30 days.



The Bangkok Post quoted Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thientong saying the move will require cabinet approval in January, and that it will take another six months for it to be implemented.

“Collection of the 300 baht travel tax may start with air passengers in the first phase, with the system needing at least six months before starting, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry,” Sorawong said in the report.

“Once the system settles, the second phase covering overland travel will follow,” he added.

The project to implement the tax was approved by the previous government led by Prayut Chan-o-cha in February 2023. However, the new cabinet appointed after Thailand’s general election in May that same year will need to approve its implementation.

“According to the ministry, air travellers account for 70% of foreign arrivals into Thailand”

“The transaction system has been prepared and is powered by Krungthai Bank,” the daily reported.

Sorawong said tourists can make payments via a website or an app and that the payment system would be similar to South Korea’s K-ETA registration system, which requires foreign travellers to register and make an online payment before entering the country.

After the government approves this project, the ministry will start a procurement process to recruit software developers and insurance companies to offer policies for foreign tourists, he said.

The insurance premium for tourists is capped at no more than 60 baht per person, out of 300 baht collected.

Continuing on the insurance, the daily reported 30 days of protection, as 87% of tourists have an average length of stay of no more than a month, with compensation remaining the same as previous Thai policies at 1 million baht in the event of death from an accident, and 500,000 baht in case of injury.

According to the report, Sarowong said the ministry might propose adjustment of the fee collection to 300 baht for all ports of entry to prevent accusations of discrimination, as the previous government set the land and sea arrival rate at only 150 baht.

