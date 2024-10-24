Malaysia’s Sandra Lim Channels Legendary Pahang Warrior Princess At Miss Universe Pageant

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Selangor-born actress, model, and host Sandra Lim Shue Hui represents Malaysia at the 73rd Miss Universe competition in Mexico City on 16 November.

For her national costume, Lim will don a warrior princess ensemble inspired by the Pahang folklore legend Princess Walinong Sari, known for her combat skills and strong character.

The costume designed by local fashion designer Ezuwan Ismail features handwoven songket and meticulously handcrafted sulam tebuk embroidery, symbolising Walinong Sari’s beauty and regality.

Meanwhile, the traditional warrior headgear and sword symbolise the princess’s courage, grace, and combat prowess.

Lim shared that she felt powerful wearing the dress and wanted to show the world that a woman can be fierce and graceful.

She was crowned Miss Universe Malaysia 2024 after outshining 15 other finalists last month.

Designing the whole outfit

Ezuwan shared that his biggest challenge was sourcing authentic traditional materials to make the dress as he only had less than a month to complete the national costume.

He decided to draw inspiration from Princess Walinong Sari’s character after discovering that Lim had a knack for fencing, highlighting both the princess and Lim’s balance of beauty and strength.

Other than the national costume, Ezuwan designed an evening gown for Lim featuring glittery stars and exquisite detailing.

Who is Princess Walinong Sari?

According to the Pahang Malay folklore, Walinong Sari was a legendary princess of Inderapura in the Old Pahang Kingdom.

She was known for her exceptional beauty and fighting skills, especially her mastery of silat. She was also skilled with spears and swords.

Many have come to ask for her hand in marriage but she found none suitable and would rather hone her martial arts skills and defend her country. She didn’t want to marry for the sake of tradition. In a perfect world, she might be best friends with Mulan.

In the folklore, a celestial king, Raja Mambang Segara, who resides on Mount Tahan heard of Walinong Sari’s many talents. Intrigued by her character and the stories he heard, he decided to find out for himself while disguised as an ugly man.

When he finally got an audience with her, he found that she hid her face with a veil the whole time.

He decided to challenge her skills in a duel, believing he could defeat her. The princess, who hasn’t lost a fight, accepted the challenge.

The duel lasted three days and three nights since they were both equally good warriors. However, by the end of the third day, the princess’s veil fell off.

Raja Mambang Segara was so entranced (or distracted) by her beauty that he immediately fainted.

When they washed him, his true appearance emerged and the princess fell in love with him.

However, Raja Laksamana Petir, the father of Raja Mambang Segara, saw all this unfold from Mount Tahan and was pissed that his son, a celestial being, could faint or lose to a mere mortal beauty.

Like Zeus throwing a tantrum, Raja Laksamana Petir threw thunderbolts and lightning at Inderapura.

Once the storm was over, Raja Mambang Negara disappeared into thin air. Later that night, Princess Walinong Sari had a dream in which a wise man told her that Raja Mambang Segara was the celestial king of Mount Tahan.

When she woke the next day, she went to look for her beloved and was never to be seen again. Girl, come on.

