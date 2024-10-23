Woman Smashes Car As Unpaid Loan Installment Sees The Involvement Of Car Repossessor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video that went viral on social media platform TikTok recently shows a woman repeatedly driving her car into the back of a tow truck from her driveway, damaging the front bumper of her car.

Later in the video, the woman who was driving the car stepped out of it and appeared to have had a baby with her in the car as she committed the dangerous act.

In a second part of the video that was posted separately, another woman is seen smashing the car’s windshield with a rock while a man in the background was also breaking the windows of the car using a lug wrench.

The woman smashing the car with a rock could be heard saying “This (car) is from the hard-earned money of the owner”.

According to comments in the post, the owner of the car had allegedly not paid the loan installments for the car, and that the bank is repossessing the vehicle.

However, there were several comments suggesting that the current owner of the car had a “sambung bayar” agreement with the previous owner of the car.

It essentially means the current owner is paying the previous owner a monthly sum for the car so they can pay off the unfinished loan. This is a risky method for both parties as the previous owner might not be paying the loan when it’s due, or if the current owner doesn’t pay on time the previous owner would have to bear the cost of a car they don’t own anymore.

At the moment, we cannot verify whether this is a case of an unpaid loan or if there was a “sambung bayar” agreement.

The original videos however have disappeared from the TikTok account but it has been reproduced widely.

TikTok user Muiz Nazmi explained in a video that if your car is purchased under a bank loan, the payment would need to be overdue for six months before the bank can repossess the car.

He added that if the loan has been payed up to 80% the bank cannot tow the car even if there are overdue payments.

Although we cannot confirm what the actual situation was in the video, the most logical conclusion is that the car loan payments have been overdue for six months or more and that the total repayment has not reached 80% yet.

Things you should know about car repossession

Some TikTok users pointed out in the comments section that it’s illegal for the towing company to tow the car from the owner’s premises, while others stated that it is allowed as long as the towing company possesses a court letter and with the police present.

In relation to the video, repossession agents are not supposed to repossess vehicles in gated housing areas.

If your car is under a hire-purchase agreement, it’s best to pay your bank loan on time and not miss any loan payments to avoid repossession.

Knowing your rights as a hirer is also important to avoid being conned by unscrupulous parties or individuals.

