[Watch] Man Stopped From Bringing Dog Into PKNS Complex After Causing Commotion At Gold Shop

Recently, a viral video showed a man causing a scene outside the PKNS Complex in Shah Alam.

In the clip, the man walked quickly to his dog which was tied outside the building and attempted to bring the dog inside. He was stopped by the security guard and shouts could be heard.

Some reports claimed the man was there to renew his passport. However, according to the police statement, the man actually went to a gold shop to purchase a kilogramme of gold but the staff allegedly didn’t attend to him.

He got mad at the lack of service and shouted expletives at the staff. A commotion broke out and bystanders tried to calm him down near the entrance.

He then stormed out to retrieve his dog to bring into the building but was stopped by the security guard. The security guard eventually escorted the man and the dog out of the premises.

The incident clearly caused discomfort as the man also went against the rules because PKNS Complex has a long-standing policy against having pets on the premises. The animals often found there are strays or local wildlife that have wandered in.

Police received reports and opened an investigation

Shah Alam police confirmed they received three police reports regarding the matter on the same day (17 October) from the suspect and witnesses.

The police have opened two investigation papers under Sections 323 and 290 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The police report filed by the suspect is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code which carries a penalty of up to a year in prison or a fine not exceeding RM2,000.

Meanwhile, witness reports are being investigated under Section 290 of the Penal Code which carries a fine of up to RM400, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 with a fine of up to RM100, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act which carries a year of imprisonment or a fine of up to RM50,000 upon conviction.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigative officers Insp Nor Sabryna Mohammad Taha at 014-5130450 and Sergeant Rustam Eliah at 019-6148034.

