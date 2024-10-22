Malaysia’s Medal Aspirations Hit A Snag As Glasgow Cuts Key Sports From 2026 Commonwealth Games

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Glasgow in Scotland, the host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, has decided to cut more than 10 sports from the programme.

The axed sports disciplines are:

Badminton

Diving

Squash

Rhythmic gymnastics

Table tennis

Field hockey

Rugby sevens

Road cycling

Mountain biking

Triathlon

Beach volleyball

Wrestling

In other words, Malaysia’s dream of earning more gold medals at the games is cut short. Malaysia won a total of 14 medals (four gold) from sports like badminton, squash, diving, rhythmic gymnastics, and table tennis.

However, there’s still a silver lining because weightlifting, para powerlifting, lawn bowls, judo, and track cycling remain in the programme. Malaysia’s athletes had won eight medals (three gold) from these sports in Birmingham before.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said the 2026 Games will take place in Scotland from 23 July to 2 August 2026.

The 2026 Games will feature a 10-sport programme including athletics and para athletics, swimming and para swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling and para track cycling, netball, para powerlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and para bowls, 3×3 Basketball, and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball.

Previously, Victoria, Australia withdrew from hosting the global sports event due to rising costs. Malaysia and Singapore were given the opportunity to host but turned it down as well.

