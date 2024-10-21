“Why Use Taxpayers’ Money To Rehabilitate GISBH Kids?” – Many Unhappy Over RM25 Million Allocation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The recent announcement of a RM25 million allocation for the restoration of faith in children linked to the Global Ikhwan Services And Business Holdings (GISBH) group has ignited a wave of mixed reactions on social media.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the allocation as part of the country’s proposed 2025 Budget at the Parliament last Friday.

The allocation, aimed at rehabilitating around 400 children rescued from GISBH’s children’s home following serious allegations, has stirred debates on whether public funds should be used for this purpose.

Netizens Express Conflicted Reactions

The news quickly went viral, with many netizens expressing concerns about using taxpayers’ money for what they see as a private issue.

A prevailing sentiment among the public was the question of why financial aid for these children should come from taxpayers, especially given GISBH’s status as a “global company with millions in assets”.

One user pointedly asked, “Why should this be funded by tax money when JAKIM (the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia) could step in?”

This sentiment was echoed by others who questioned why GISBH, a profitable entity, would not take financial responsibility for the children in their care.

A Question Of Cost & Necessity

The RM25 million sum also drew criticism for its perceived excessiveness.

Several users argued that while the children undoubtedly need help, the figure seemed disproportionate to the number of children involved.

One user questioned the necessity of allocating RM25 million for 400 children, expressing a desire for more transparency on how the funds would be used.

Alternative Suggestions

Amidst the criticisms, some users proposed alternative ways the money could be better spent.

One suggestion was that the funds be redirected toward improving healthcare for those unable to afford it.

Another user advocated for expanding support to include other orphaned children in need, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity in addressing such issues.

Calls For Clarity & Accountability

The overall discussion underscores a broader concern among the public about the transparency and accountability of government spending.

While the well-being of the children is widely recognized as important, many are calling for a clearer breakdown of how the RM25 million will be used.

This includes on whether other funding sources, such as GISBH or JAKIM, could play a more prominent role in financing the rehabilitation efforts.

