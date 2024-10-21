MADANI8481 Or MADANI8055? You Have Until Wednesday Night To Bid For These Plates

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is accepting bids for Madani series Special Registration Numbers (NPIs) with a minimum price of RM100 since last Saturday (19 October) until 10pm Wednesday (23 October) through the JPJeBid System.

This is your chance to get your hands on some fancy number plates like ‘MADANI8481’ or ‘MADANI8055’.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) claims the highest bid for ‘MADANI8481’ on 19 October was at RM8,888 but we are unable to independently verify this.

Siapakah bakal pemilik bertuah MADANI 8481? pic.twitter.com/4pc3zh01Z5 — ꜱᴏʟɪꜱɪᴅᴛᴏʀ (@Solisidtor) October 20, 2024

The ‘MADANI8055’ number plate starts off at a higher minimum bid at RM500, with RM25 minimum bid increments as shown on the JPJeBid app.

JPJ Director General Datuk Aedly Fadly Ramli said the NPI bid results will be issued this coming Thursday (24 October) and the registration number that was successfully bid must be registered 12 months from the date the official bid result letter was issued.

‘This bidding method is subject to the Terms and Conditions that have been set in the JPJeBid system,” he said in a statement on Sunday (20 October).

The minimum bid price for the number plate series was according to category, namely RM20,000 (Main Number), RM5,000 (Premium Number), RM2,500 (Attractive Number), RM500 (Popular Number), and RM100 (Running Number).

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.