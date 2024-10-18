MRSM To Use Ingredients Only From Bumiputera Suppliers With Halal Certification

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) Chairman Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said food operators for the council’s educational institutions such as Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) are required to use raw ingredients only from Bumiputera suppliers with valid Halal certifications starting next school season.

Asyraf did not elaborate on why the suppliers must be Bumiputera, however it deserves a mention that Mara’s corporate vision is to enhance the equity holding of the Bumiputera community.

“The new policy I’m introducing is that all food contractors must use or buy goods and raw materials form Bumiputera producers and have a valid halal certificate,” he said in a Facebook post.

Netizens had other things to say about this new policy

A few X (formerly Twitter) users commented that the Halal requirement is understandable, but the move is not fair to all food suppliers and that it implies racism.

Cases of food poisoning at MRSM institutions

Prior to that, Asyraf conducted a surprise visit to the Alor Gajah MRSM in Melaka to check the food quality and the dishes served to students in the school’s dining hall.

The spot check was prompted after a series of food poisoning cases at MRSM institutions.

Recently, Mara had terminated the dining hall food operator contract at the Taiping MRSM after failing to adhere to the agreed menu, as well as unhygienic conditions at the premises.

