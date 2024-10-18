Budget 2025: National Fraud Response Center Allocated RM20 Million To Combat Online Scams

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

During the Budget 2025 tabling today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the issue of scams, child pornography, and cyberbullying on social media leading to loss of life is a serious issue that needs to be contained.

“Suspicious transactions over RM380 million ringgit were successfully blocked in the effort to contain scam cases in Malaysia. Despite that, the issue of scams is still severe with more cases on the rise,” he said.

The role of the National Fraud Response Center has been intensified with an allocation of RM20 million and a National Fraud Portal was launched in an effort to combat online fraud. The portal facilitates automatic detection of suspicious transactions.

Anwar added that Act 574 of the Penal Code and Act 593 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been amended to allow more effective action to be taken by enforcement agencies to curb mule accounts syndicates.

To curb cyberbullying, the Online Safety Bill will be enacted to ensure service providers are responsible in raising safety online especially for children.

Suitable with fortifying the country’s cyber security and enactment of the Cyber Security Act 2024, the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) will be allocated an additional 100 staff and RM10 million.

