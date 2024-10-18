Budget 2025: Madani Pays Special Attention To Autistic Children

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In tabling the 2025 Budget today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government is aware and will ensure the welfare and education of autistic children are at the highest level.

11 new PERMATA centers will be built to equip each state with centers for the education of autistic children.

This includes Kelantan, Terengganu, Sabah, and Sarawak.

Two new special needs schools will also be built in Tuaran, Sabah, and Johor Bahru at a cost of RM300 million.

The school in Johor Bahru will become the first school to focus entirely on education for autistic children.

A monthly allowance of RM150 for Special Needs Students will continue to be provided to more than 110,000 disabled students, including those with autism, involving an allocation of RM200 million.

Tuition Fee Assistance for Autistic Children will be provided to ease the burden of eligible parents, benefiting 30,000 autistic children with a fund of RM15 million.

To ensure a comfortable and inclusive learning environment, RM10 million is allocated to help registered private autistic schools under the Ministry of Education with their learning facilities.

An Autism Service Center will be established to benefit the autism community with an allocation of RM5 million.

As for taxpayers, the tax relief limit for expenses on treatment and rehabilitation of autistic children will be increased to RM6,000 from RM4,000.

