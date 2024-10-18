Alice Chang Loses Job At Nando’s Due To ‘Fowl’ Reputation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We have to give credit to Alice Chang for her determination, as she was once again hired at another food & beverage outlet and surfaced on social media yet again for all the wrong reasons.

This time, she had obtained a job in Nando’s, only to be terminated shortly after her first shift for violating company policies.

READ MORE: Auntie Anne’s Employee Fired After Video Of Her Kissing Dough Went Viral

It turns out, Alice had not only failed to disclose her work history (a requirement when applying for any job), she also took photos of confidential areas of her workplace and proceeded to publish them on her social media channels.

Serial job hunter and the bane of F&B employers

Earlier this week, Alice made headlines again when she accused a fast-food restaurant manager of sexual harassment, claiming the manager had groped her without consent.

READ MORE: Alice Chang Strikes Again, Accuses Fast Food Manager Of Groping

Alice Chang in SS2 McD



The gist of the second photo



“The manager molested me, CCTV proof”



Shouldn’t be giving her publicity but this is hilarious pic.twitter.com/bhR24f1wqs — TTH (@bawangimporter) October 14, 2024

She claims to have CCTV footage evidence of the incident and shared the allegations on social media platforms Xiaohingshu and Facebook.

Alice Chang is the younger sister of the controversial Adeline Chang, who has a history of utilising e-hailing services and not paying for them along with other misdemeanors.

READ MORE: Not Alice In Wonderland: Job Hunt Leaves Social Media Divided

READ MORE: The Adeline Guide: For The Kay-Poh In All Of Us Who Pretend Not To Care

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.