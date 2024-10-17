Sandgate: MACC Raids 6 More Premises, But These Aren’t Money “Safehouses”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raided six more premises connected to a sand mining corruption scandal linked to Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) on 16 October, according to a Berita Harian report.

A source in the agency told the Malay daily that the properties involved were five office units and one residential property located across Klang Valley.

However, these premises were not “safehouses” but there is no word on what was discovered at these properties.

The source added that the businessman who was arrested by the MACC last week is being remanded until Sunday. The suspect is under investigation for allegedly receiving bribes from other companies after securing contracts related to MBI.

Four other individuals were also arrested with the suspect last week in connection with this multi-million ringgit corruption probe involving a sand mining concession under a state investment body subsidiary.

The other detainees include a former MBI employee, a driver, and a woman who previously served as a finance officer, all reportedly involved in the same sand mining concession case.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was also reported to have said that a politician is connected to the investigation but did not disclose a name.

In a raid last Saturday, the MACC found SGD$1.529 million (roughly RM5 million) at a “safehouse” in Kuala Lumpur.

Two days later, Azam announced two additional premises were located, one of which contained SGD$74,000 (RM243,000).

Investigators have opened cases under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

