Man Allegedly Flashes Gun In Puchong Food Court, Claims He’s “Untouchable”

A video lasting 26 seconds showed two men in the middle of an argument in a food court in Puchong went viral because one of them had a gun.

The clip showed a man in a white t-shirt and another man in a black t-shirt exchanging heated words. A woman could be seen dragging the man in a white shirt away from the argument.

In another clip, the man in a white t-shirt lifted his shirt and revealed a gun tucked in his waistband.

According to Edisi Siasat in Telegram, the incident allegedly happened a few days ago and the altercation began when the man in a white t-shirt was confronted for smoking in the food court.

The man allegedly told the manager that he was “untouchable” and pointed the weapon at the manager’s stomach. This moment was apparently not captured on CCTV.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the police hadn’t received any reports regarding the incident yet. He urged witnesses to come forward with any information, citing the importance to report such confrontations.

Anyone with information can contact the Selangor police hotline at 03-2052 9999 or visit the nearest police station.

