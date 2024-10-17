Kitster’s Story Gets A Happy Ending As Sunny Ung Successfully Adopts Abused Husky

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s nice to have good news early in the morning! After days of waiting, Kitster finally has a permanent home.

Stray Free Foundation shared the news that Kitster has been adopted by philanthropist Datuk Sri Sunny Ung, who is also one of the key persons behind the Justice for Kopi the dog movement.

READ MORE: Justice For Kopi: Animal Rights Coalition To File Civil Suit, Friday Rally In Putrajaya

The foundation wished Kitster a wonderful life filled with love and happy adventures in his new home and family.

Kitster has been officially adopted❣️His new dad, Dato’ Sri Sunny is the key person behind #justiceforkopi.



Wishing Kitster a wonderful life ahead with his new dad, filled with love, happiness, and plenty of adventures! pic.twitter.com/UAZ10EOfND — Stray Free Foundation (@StrayFreeFndn) October 16, 2024

After the adoption papers were finalised, Sunny’s daughter, Alicia Ung, confirmed that the dog would be part of the family and shared her excitement online.

Alicia said she asked her dad for help to adopt Kitster. Despite his busy schedule, he made her wish come true.

READ MORE: Malaysian Alicia Ung Runs Pawsitive Dog Cafe In London Serving More Than Just Coffee And Cuddles

Even with his crazy busy schedule, he still made my wish come true and saves this husky. I love you, Daddy. This is the best gift ever!! Thank you, thank you, thank you! Alicia Ung

Finally, after the rescue drama, Kitster can live out his days in his forever home.

Previously, national shuttler Samuel Lee was caught on video allegedly abusing Kitster at home.

Kitster was subsequently rescued by independent pet rescuer Shima Aris before the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) stepped in and the case ended up in court.

Lee was charged under Section 29(1)(a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 for abuse and cruelty towards animals and fined RM25,000. If he fails to pay up, he faces six months in jail.

The husky was then transferred to the Animal Welfare Department’s custody so a keen and qualified pet owner could adopt Kitster.

READ MORE: Husky Abuse: NGO Says Kitster’s Owner Samuel Lee Fined RM25k

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.