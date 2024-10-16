Justice For Kopi: Animal Rights Coalition To File Civil Suit, Friday Rally In Putrajaya

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A coalition of animal rights groups plans to file a civil suit against the Besut District Council (MDB) for shooting the gentle stray dog named Kopi at the Terengganu High Court next week.

Kopi was shot dead during a stray culling operation on 6 October.

Rajesh Nagarajan of Lawyers for Animal Rights said the groups want the officers involved in the shooting to be charged under the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

Rajesh said they wouldn’t accept that their police report was marked as no further action and wanted the police to take action.

Lawyers for Animal Rights filed a police report against MDB at Sentul police station on 15 October with around 100 animal lovers gathered outside in solidarity with Kopi.

Animal rescue groups also want DVS and the Housing and Local Government Ministry to investigate if MDB adhered to laws and regulations during the council’s dog-shooting exercise.

Some claim that government agencies, such as local councils, do not follow laws such as the Animal Welfare Act (AWA).

Under the Animal Welfare Act, anyone who provides regular care and sustenance to an animal is legally considered its owner.

Hence, Kopi was not considered a stray dog because a feeder provided Kopi food daily.

Meanwhile, Selangor Furry Future Association president S Shashi Kumar said the veterinary services department (DVS) should also be held accountable. Shashi said a memorandum will be submitted to the DVS this Friday.

Based on a Facebook post, there would be another gathering at DVS Putrajaya at 3pm on Friday (18 October) to demand an explanation from the department for not taking action. There’s also a demand to remove the department for failing to carry out its duties.

Man in a white t-shirt draws confusion

A man was wearing a white t-shirt and a face mask at the rally yesterday which drew quite a bit of attention.

On his t-shirt, he had scribbled a message saying “Local councils have the authority to shoot street dogs” under the law.

He also scribbled a challenge to social media user Caprice, challenging the latter to a debate on animal rights versus human rights.

Caprice runs a podcast show on social media where he has interviewed several controversial figures.

What makes this man confusing is that, according to a social media user, he’s a known fighter for street animals.

He is allegedly known as “Ustaz Mohammad” and is active in fighting for the rights of street animals in Negeri Sembilan.

The speculation is that he’s going against the grain with the message on his t-shirt in a bid to get the government’s attention on the plight of strays.

We’re not able to verify this speculation at press time, however, Caprice has taken to his Instagram to ask for more details about this man who has challenged him to a debate.

Kuala Terengganu City Council denies gun usage

MDB closed the comment section on its Facebook page, leading many to comment on Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT)’s page instead.

MBKT denied its involvement in the stray dog-culling operation. MBKT mayor, Dato Haji Rosli bin Latif said its members have never used firearms in any operations involving wild animals.

He said all stray dog capturing operations use trapping methods following the standard operating procedure. He added that MBKT has no guns to use in any operation.

Rosli reiterated that MBKT was not involved in the stray dog-culling operation and asked the public to stop the accusations.

