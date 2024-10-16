Extreme High Tide Phenomenon This Weekend – Selangor Issues Alert
The flash floods that hit Klang Valley yesterday is just the beginning of the monsoon season.
The Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM) is expecting an extreme high tide phenomena between 18 to 20 October at three locations around Port Klang.
JUPEM Director of Survey Section, Geodetic Survey Division Muhammad Kenidi Awang Aziz said the three locations are Pulau Ketam Jetty, Skymirror Jetty and Kampung Bagan Pasir.
“According to observations collected since last September, the water overflow will begin on 17 October, but the situation is expected to reach its most extreme level on 18 October.”
“In September, the tide level reading only showed an increase of 3 centimeters. However, in October the water reading increased significantly to 0.5 meters, equivalent to the of half a vehicle tire,” he said.
Muhammad Kenidi added that yesterday’s (15 October) observation data shows a possible increase in water levels up to 0.7 meters in the next few days.
Meanwhile, Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) issued a warning regarding the extreme high tide event expected to occur this weekend, and advised the public to be cautious on the road and be prepared to face more floods.
If you need emergency services due to floods in Shah Alam, contact Bilik Gerakan PANTAS at 03-551058111.
