Extreme High Tide Phenomenon This Weekend – Selangor Issues Alert

The Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM) is expecting an extreme high tide phenomena between 18 to 20 October at three locations around Port Klang.

JUPEM Director of Survey Section, Geodetic Survey Division Muhammad Kenidi Awang Aziz said the three locations are Pulau Ketam Jetty, Skymirror Jetty and Kampung Bagan Pasir.

“According to observations collected since last September, the water overflow will begin on 17 October, but the situation is expected to reach its most extreme level on 18 October.”

“In September, the tide level reading only showed an increase of 3 centimeters. However, in October the water reading increased significantly to 0.5 meters, equivalent to the of half a vehicle tire,” he said.

JUPEM tide forecast for locations that will experience high tide.

Muhammad Kenidi added that yesterday’s (15 October) observation data shows a possible increase in water levels up to 0.7 meters in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) issued a warning regarding the extreme high tide event expected to occur this weekend, and advised the public to be cautious on the road and be prepared to face more floods.

If you need emergency services due to floods in Shah Alam, contact Bilik Gerakan PANTAS at 03-551058111.

[PEMBERITAHUAN]



Berikutan air pasang besar yang dijangka berlaku pada 17 hingga 20 Oktober 2024, penduduk dan pengguna jalan raya dinasihatkan sentiasa berhati-hati dan mengambil langkah persediaan menghadapi banjir.



Patuhi arahan pihak berkuasa sekiranya diminta untuk… pic.twitter.com/kc2e4EM2iC — MBSA (@sacitycouncil) October 15, 2024

