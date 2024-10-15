Malaysians Scramble As Flash Floods And A Landslide Hit Klang Valley

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Heavy rain and flash floods struck Kuala Lumpur this morning (15 October), causing damage to properties as well as obstructing Malaysians from their usual routines.

The rain began as early as 8:30am and developed into a heavy downpour that lasted all morning.

A video shared by X (formerly Twitter) user Hazri at 10:28am showed a landslide that occured in a residential area in Taman Melawati, Ulu Klang.

TANAH RUNTUH DI TAMAN MELAWATI! pic.twitter.com/ZM56zIcdO0 — Hazri (@Sapik_Z) October 15, 2024

In the video, a tree appears to have fallen and smashed the hood of a car parked next to where the landslide happened.

Moments later, police and the fire department arrived on the scene to provide assistance to residents in the area.

Media outlet Sinar Harian reported a flooded kindergarten in Hulu Kelang. Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar mentioned the department received a call around 10:28am.

15 Oktober- Banjir: Situasi cemas yang dihadapi murid-murid Tabika KEMAS Kg. Klang Gate di Gombak.



Sumber: Orang awam pic.twitter.com/CAhraB8lBT — #UpdateInfo🇲🇾🌍 (@update11111) October 15, 2024

“When we arrived, a total of four houses and the kindergarten have been flooded”.

“The fire department has instructed residents to evacuate and move to the head office, while 21 students from the kindergarten have been returned to their parents,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, an X post shared by @OwToTheZie shows another flooded school in Keramat.

In the video posted, students of Sekolah Kebangsaan Lembah Keramat, knee-deep in floodwater, were lined up while being guided by teachers in an effort to evacuate the school premises.

SK Lembah Keramat pic.twitter.com/6cr3GpAs6K — Kak Ojie Jual CikMak 🍉 (@OwToTheZie) October 15, 2024

Another video shared on X shows the situation around Taman Keramat, AU3, at 10:55am this morning.

A flooded river can be seen in the video, with floodwater already spilling over onto roads and into the nearby residential area.

Keadaan terkini di sekitar Taman Keramat AU3, Kuala Lumpur . Air sungai sudah melimpah berikutan hujan lebat sejak awal pagi tadi.

15/10/24

(10:55am) pic.twitter.com/GXuyimZ7UV — #UpdateInfo🇲🇾🌍 (@update11111) October 15, 2024

Even a Parliament session had to be put on hold this morning as floodwaters rise on routes to the parliament building, making the roads impassable.

The floods led to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul calling a temporary halt to Parliament proceedings as several MPs were stuck en route.

X user Shakila took the opportunity to address ministers in a post telling them that the floods are a sign to halt “nonsensical projects”, highlighting the Climate Change Bill which is now in the public review phase.

“The Climate Change bill is in the public review phase. We only have a month to give our views,” she said in the post.

Ini petanda stop buat projek merapu dah ya MB semua.



Btw, rang undang undang Perubahan Iklim dalam fasa untuk direview oleh orang awam. Kita ada sebulan je untuk beri pandangan.



Let’s submit apa yang korang rasa. I give the link dekat bawah https://t.co/op2Tg2Jsds — Shakila schön (@markonahajis) October 15, 2024

LRT out of service due to flood

The Light Rapid Transit (LRT) Kelana Jaya line from Sri Rampai to Wangsa Maju is currently closed due to the floods today.

MyRapid published an update on their website to inform commuters that repair works are underway, along with alternative train services:

The train from Putra Heights Will turn back at Wangsa Maju. Shuttle train between Wangsa Maju to Gombak Shuttle bus from Sri Rampai to Taman Melati is still operating as usual

Passengers can board the free shuttle bus service provided between Sri Rampai Station and Taman Melatin with the following registration numbers:

The bus frequency is every 15 minutes depending on current traffic conditions. For assistance, passengers can refer to the station officer or police assistance.

Malay Mail reported a total of thirteen areas in and around Kuala Lumpur have been affected by flooding following heavy rain that began around 8:30am today.

The areas experiencing flash floods are:

Jalan Pudu

Salak Selatan

Jalan Kuching

Jalan Pantai Baru

Jalan Parlimen

Jalan Genting Klang

Jalan Tuanku Halim

Jalan Gombak

Jalan Damansara

Jalan Maharajalela

Jalan Wangsa Maju

Sultan Iskandar Highway heading towards Jalan Tun Razak

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had previously reported the northeast monsoon is expected to begin in November and will continue until March 2025, with six episodes of heavy rain throughout the season.

READ MORE: Heavy Rain Alert: Here’s A Flood Survival Guide To Get Through Monsoon Season

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.