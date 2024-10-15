Is Urban Expansion Destroying Malaysia’s Mangrove Swamps?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mangrove swamps, also known as mangrove forests or mangals, are mainly found along the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, at the Sarawak estuaries, Rejang, Trusan-Lawas rivers of Sarawak, and along the east coast of Sabah.

Mangrove swamps are important wetlands that are easily recognisable by their dense tangle of prop roots that make the trees appear like they’re standing on stilts above the water.

Mangrove swamps in Malaysia as of 2004. Image: SEAFDEC/AQD Institutional Repository (SAIR).

These “mess” of roots help the trees handle the daily rise and fall of tides, including slowing down the movement of tidal waters. This feature also helps mangrove swamps reduce land erosion from storm surges, currents, waves, and tides.

The mangrove swamps have proved great barriers against tsunami waves. If there’s a big wave heading towards the shore, the mangrove trees are on it.

This is why some people are worried about the mangrove swamps in Melaka. Due to rapid urbanisation, mangrove trees in Melaka are allegedly cleared for land reclamation projects.

Haa… Nak tahu kenapa Melaka byk kes hakisan pantai serta pokok Ru tumbang?

Sbb penjinak Ombak semulajadi iaitu pokok bakau habis semua ditebang & ditambak.



Pantai Klebang kita dah nampak kesan. Skrg Pantai Serkam makin byk bakau kena tebang.



Atas dasar pelancongan/pembangunan https://t.co/dgM1PQETdi — SyahMe (@AfSyahMe) October 13, 2024

Why are mangrove swamps important?

Other than breaking down large waves and protecting land from eroding, mangrove swamps serve as fantastic habitats for many creatures and have a unique ecosystem.

Some of the living creatures found in Malaysian mangrove swamps include mudskippers, mangrove crabs like mud crabs (Scylla serrata), gastropods/mud snails (Cerithidea spp.), cockles (Anadara granosa), shrimps, oysters, mussels, and horseshoe crabs (Carcinoscorpius rotundicauda).

Mangrove swamps are also great for birdwatching because they attract various local and migratory birds such as egrets, kingfishers, hummingbirds, herons, and Asian openbills (Anastomus oscitans).

In addition, mangrove trees provide much socio-economic value to the country. The wood can be used to make charcoal, poles, and firewood. The mangrove timber is also used to make wood-chips for the manufacture of rayons in Sabah and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, the leaves of the nipah palm/mangrove palm (Nypa fruticans) are used to make roof thatches and cigarette wrappers. The inflorescence (flower clusters) can be tapped for nipah sugar to be converted into alcohol.

So far, Malaysia has some mangrove forest reserves such as the Larut Matang Mangrove Forest Reserve and the Kuala Gula Mangroves in Perak, the Kuala Selangor Nature Park in Selangor, the Kilim Karst Geoforest Park in Langkawi, and the Kina Benuwa Mangrove Ecology Park in Labuan.

In October 2022, Penang gazetted eight mangrove forests as permanent reserved forests under the National Forestry Act 1984 (Act 313).

The eight mangrove forest areas were Pulau Betong reserved forest, Juru reserved forest, Chenaam reserved forest, Sungai Udang reserved forest, Pasir Gebu reserved forest, Lahar Endin reserved forest, Kuala Bekah reserved forest, and Air Hitam Dalam reserved forest.

While these mangrove swamps are protected, they might still disappear if the laws governing them are not enforced in favour of rapid development.

Despite their importance, mangrove swamps are increasingly depleted and degraded around Malaysian coasts. According to Eco-Business, some of the mangrove reserves gazetted during the colonial period have been de-gazetted and made available for other uses.

On 14 October 2020, an oil spill nearly damaged the mangrove swamp in Tanjung Tuan. Fortunately, the efforts to replant mangrove trees were successful.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.