GISB Lawyer Wants Government To Return Kids Into Their Care

Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISB) has been under heavy scrutiny for the past month, after authorities discovered shelters linked to the conglomerate had been sexually abusing the children under their care.

In media reports yesterday (14 October), GISB lawyer Rosli Kamaruddin sought the government’s approval to return the children to the group, and allow its members to help care for more than 500 of the children who are under the Welfare Department’s protection.

“I feel sympathy for the children, as well as the Welfare Department officers. There are more than 500 children. How will they (the Welfare Department) manage them? Please allow the families to help,” Rosli said at a press conference yesterday.

GISB spokesperson says the children are being illegally detained

In a report by The Star, GISB spokesman Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz claimed that the children have been illegally detained, separated and hidden from their families for over a month.

He alleged that it is a human rights violation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“Some parents and children have been unlawfully detained, exceeding the scope of the police investigation. Some have experienced trauma, depression, and was forcibly detained”.

“Children with disabilities and autism have been separated from their parents, including breastfeeding infants,” he said in a press conference on Sunday (13 October).

He questioned the treatment of those he claimed were not members of GISB.

Melaka becomes 4th state to declare GISB as deviant

The state of Melaka has declared the beliefs and teachings of GISB as deviant, after Perlis, Selangor and Pahang.

Melaka Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil said the decision was made during a special state fatwa committee meeting on 13 October.

Melaka mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil (Photo: Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia)

He also added that the decision would be presented to the King soon.

“We have decided that GISB’s doctrine is contrary to syariah law. We are in the process of taking further action on the fatwa we have discussed, to be tabled in the council before proceeding with the gazette,” he said in a media report.

JAKIM prepares rehabilitation programme for GISB members

Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) Director General Dato’ Dr. Sirajuddin Suhaimee informed the media at a press conference this morning (15 October) that a team consisting of officials at the federal and state levels has been formed to run a rehabilitation programme for GISB members.

A total of four modules will be used throughout the 3-month voluntary rehabilitation programme.

“We have four modules in general. A faith recovery module, a skills training module, a nationality module, and an education and counselling module”.

“Each module will be monitored by relevant agencies based on their respective fields,” he said at the press conference.

Abuya’s daughters plead to keep GISB ventures

Ummu Mubarokah Ashaari and Khaulah Ashaari, daughters of Al-Arqam movement founder Ashaari Muhammad who is also known as ‘Abuya’, and one man, Syurahbil Amran, pleaded with authorities to go easy when dealing with GISB members and hope they will be allowed to continue operating their business.

Pictured to the right: Khaulah Ashaari. (Photo: benarnews.org)

The three of them made the plea and several other requests through their lawyers at a press conference yesterday (14 October).

Speaking on be half of the trio, lead counsel Datuk Rosli Kamaruddin said GISB is pleading with the authorities to allow them to continue their business for livelihood purposes.

“They are not involved in any illegal business activities,” he said.

GISB also pleaded with the government not to use the Security Offences (Special Measures) 2012 (Sosma) to detain its members for investigation.

