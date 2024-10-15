Driver Charged Over Deaths Of 3 UiTM Dungun Students

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The woman who crashed her car into four Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun students on Wednesday (9 October) was charged today in the Magistrate’s Court.

Norizan Ismail, 49, is charged with three counts of murder for the deaths of three victims under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The mother of three was accused of causing the deaths of Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin, 25; Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi, 20; and Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, 20; at 7.35pm on 9 October.

The accused only nodded to indicate that she understood as the charges were read out before Magistrate Nur Amira Fatihah Osman.

However, no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Upon conviction, it carries the death penalty or imprisonment of not less than 30 years and not more than 40 years. If not sentenced to death, she faces a whipping of not less than 12 strokes.

State Prosecution Director Azizan Abdullah did not offer her bail as there were signs of insanity observed during the investigation which made recording her statement problematic.

Azizan requested Norizan to undergo a psychiatric evaluation per Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Magistrate Nur Aminah Fatihah ordered Norizan to undergo a mental examination at Hospital Permai, Johor Baru, for a month.

The mention of the case is set for 17 November.

Previously, Norizan drove a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and crashed into four UiTM Dungun students who were riding on two motorcycles.

The four students were returning to campus when the accident happened. Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi, Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, and Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin were confirmed dead at the scene.

The fourth victim, Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohd Ridhuan, 20, was injured and treated in Hospital Dungun but has since been discharged.

