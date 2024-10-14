Justice For Kopi: Besut District Council Criticised For Shooting Friendly Stray Dog

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A black stray dog named Kopi went viral after a video showed it playing with a stray kitten in a five-foot way in Terengganu.

Sadly, the heartwarming video kind of put a target on Kopi. Just two days after World Animal Day, Kopi was reportedly shot dead by the Besut District Council.

The same TikTok user, whose video of Kopi went viral, posted a tribute video after hearing the news.

My Forever Doggo (MFD) posted the grave news on its social media and cited a local who allegedly saw two council members shooting the dog during a stray culling operation on 6 October.

The resident heard loud gunshots and rushed out of his home to check on Kopi. He found Kopi lying on her side, covered in blood, and crying in pain. Kopi the dog did not make it.

The resident said Kopi was the “big sister” to the other stray cats and dogs in the area.

The incident was upsetting enough until it spurred animal lovers to support an online petition to demand accountability from the council and for the council to reassess its strategy regarding stray animals.

At the time of writing, the petition received 14,893 signatures. Cristabel Leo, who started the petition, said what the council did was not urban management but “an act of unwarranted brutality.”

This is utterly heartbreaking. Semoga yang buat ni semua mati dalam keadaan azab. RIP Kopi 💔 The world is too cruel for you. pic.twitter.com/b7E8BHm3Mb — F (@frdsh_) October 11, 2024

Sama. Berair air mata dengar bunyi dia sakit. Im sure he was a good boy. 😭 — F (@frdsh_) October 11, 2024

The authorities start responding

On 12 October, the Terengganu Veterinary Services Department confirmed receiving public complaints about Kopi being shot dead. The department said the case is being investigated under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 and urged the public to refrain from speculating on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Besut District Council will reportedly submit a report to the Terengganu state government.

Council president Mohd Sukeri Ibrahim said the shooting was carried out following standard operating procedures (SOP). He also refuted claims that the council workers abandoned the dog after it was shot.

He claimed the handling of the stray dog followed the SOP outlined in the Housing and Local Government Ministry and complied with Section 30 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

He claimed the council members were barred from retrieving the dog’s remains by certain individuals.

Mohd Sukeri added that the anti-stray operation was conducted in line with Dog Licensing By-Laws (Besut District Council) 1990 following complaints about a pack of stray dogs which had become aggressive and were harassing pedestrians.

Datuk Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah, the Terengganu executive committee member in charge of local councils, said the council carried out the operation in line with Clause 9 of the Dog Licensing By-laws 1990.

However, Clause 9 only states that a stray may be caught to be destroyed and doesn’t mention shooting.

According to ministry guidelines issued in 2014, council workers are allowed to use adjustable loops, traps, and nets to catch dogs and not cause injuries to the animals.

The usage of other devices such as tranquiliser guns and others must first be referred to the police and the Veterinary Services Department (DVS).

DVS head of animal welfare Dr Mazuna Md Yunus previously said that shooting can only be carried out during emergencies, to control diseases such as rabies, or if the dog is fierce and has attacked people.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.