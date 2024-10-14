DBKL Cracks Down On Signboards, Raises More Questions Than Answers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent post by Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shows officers issuing summonses to shop owners who did not display Bahasa Melayu alongside the main language used on their establishment’s signboards.

“Although the rule has long been established, it seems there are still premises around Bukit Bintang that either do not understand or pretend to forget the importance of Bahasa Melayu. In a video that went viral on social media, DBKL heads into the field to ‘refresh’ their memory of this law”, the post caption said.

Walaupun peraturan sudah lama diperkenalkan, nampaknya masih ada premis di sekitar Bukit Bintang yang tak faham atau buat-buat lupa tentang kepentingan Bahasa Melayu. Melalui satu video tular di media sosial, DBKL turun padang ‘menyegarkan’ ingatan mereka tentang peraturan ini pic.twitter.com/B5taEQQP8O — Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (@DBKL2u) October 12, 2024

Hasil siasatan di Jalan Imbi, 5 premis didapati melanggar UUK Iklan (WP) 1982- meminggirkan Bahasa Melayu di papan iklan mereka. Ya, nampaknya mereka lebih gemar mempamerkan bahasa lain. Tempoh 14 hari untuk turunkan iklan tersebut, atau tindakan selanjutnya akan menyusul. pic.twitter.com/BndzUKVmiV — Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (@DBKL2u) October 12, 2024

Apparently, a paragraph in the ‘Undang-Undang Kecil Iklan (WP) 1982’ or Federal Territories Advertisement Bylaws 1982 states all advertisements must be displayed in the national language, and can also be displayed in other languages but Bahasa Melayu must be given priority and have the biggest letters compared to the other languages shown on the signboard.

However, netizens had a lot to say about this action taken by DBKL.

“Before opening the business, the signboard design must have been submitted to DBKL. First they approve it and then they give them a fine. What else can you profit off from being a rent-seeker?”, said one X user.

Another comment said “That signboard was not even hidden and DBKL never saw it before? Were the officers leisurely making their rounds that day and happen to see it? Only after it went viral they decided to “refresh” the shopkeepers’ memories”.

One user also pointed out that one of the businesses in DBKL’s social media post, Wing Heong, is a registered company name and asked if a logo is not a registered trademark.

Upon further study of the advertisement bylaws, paragraph 4 states that regardless of the provisions in paragraph 3, if the name of a firm, association or company, as registered under the Business Registration Act 1956, Company Act 1965, or Organisation Act 1966, stands for or inludes words that are not in the national language, there is no need to translate the words into the national language.

This sort of cultural policing only brings the country a step closer to being an Orwellian society where a totalitarian government rules, and the welfare of a free and open society is ultimately destroyed.

