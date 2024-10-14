About Azmin Ali And Why He Has Been In The Spotlight So Many Times

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mohamed Azmin bin Ali, better known as Azmin Ali, is a prominent Malaysian politician known for his significant role in the country’s political landscape.

He is currently the State Leader of the Opposition of Selangor and member of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly for Hulu Klang since August 2023.

Education and early years in politics

Azmin was born on 25 August, 1964 in Singapore (when it was still a state of Malaysia). Shortly after Singapore and Malaysia separated, his family moved to Kuala Lumpur where he attended local schools and later pursued higher education in the United States of America, at the University of Minnesota. There, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics which provided him with a solid foundation for his future career in politics.

He was a vocal advocate for reform and democracy, often participating in rallies and discussions that focused on the socio-economic issues affecting Malaysian society.

In 1999, Azmin joined the Malaysian People’s Justice Party (Parti Keadilan Rakyat, or PKR), a party formed in response to the political upheaval surrounding the dismissal and imprisonment of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the Deputy Prime Minister by then Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. His close association with Anwar, who became a mentor to him, positioned Azmin as a prominent advocate for political reform and justice in Malaysia.

Azmin was elected as Hulu Kelang assemblyman in the 1999 general elections, marking the beginning of his political career.

In 2008, he stood for election in the Gombak parliamentary constituency and defeated Umno with a 6,867 vote-majority. He went on to hold the seat for PKR until 2022. By then, the political scene had changed significantly and Azmin left the party to join Bersatu. The move cost him the seat when Gombak voters decided to stick with PKR who fielded Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Political career

Azmin was appointed as the Selangor State Executive Councillor in 2010, where he was responsible for various portfolios including housing, urban living, and local government. His tenure saw significant improvements in housing policies and urban planning, earning him recognition as an effective administrator.

In 2014, Azmin was elected as the Deputy President of PKR, a position that solidified his influence within the party.

Throughout his career, he has held several key positions within PKR and the opposition coalition. He served as the party’s Deputy President and was appointed the Minister of Economic Affairs in the Pakatan Harapan government after the historic 2018 General Election, which saw the opposition coalition defeat the long-standing ruling party, Barisan Nasional.

Personal and political controversies

Azmin, like many politicians, has been involved in various controversies throughout his career which were claimed to be politically motivated. Here are some of the notable ones:

Alleged leaked sex tape: Azmin faced this significant controversy in 2019 when a scandal involving a sex video surfaced, allegedly starring him and his own political aide Haziq Abdul Aziz. The incident sparked widespread speculation and debate about his sexual orientation and integrity. Of course, he denied the allegations and claimed theyb were politically motivated. Political defections: His role in the political realignments within Malaysia, especially during the 2020 Sheraton Move, was contentious. This maneuver led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government, resulting in criticism from former allies who accused him of betrayal. Leadership style: Azmin’s leadership has often been scrutinised, with critics labelling him as authoritarian. His approach to party politics and internal governance has led to divisions within his party, attracting accusations of nepotism and favouritism. Handling of economic issues: As a former Minister of Economic Affairs, his policies and management of economic issues, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, faced criticism. Some argued that his decisions did not adequately address the economic needs of the population. Racial and religious issues: Azmin has occasionally been accused of playing racial politics, particularly in a multiracial soceity like Malaysia. His comments and actions related to race and religion have sparked debates and polarised opinions among different communities.

His younger brother Azwan Ali is also a controversial character

Malaysian television personality, entrepreneur, and social media “influencer” Mohamed Azwan bin Ali, infamously known as Diva AA, is known for his vibrant and engaging content.

Known for his dynamic personality and outspoken nature, he has been involved in several controversies throughout his career.

He is well known for his social media outbursts, feuds with other celebrities, controversial statements and legal issues related to his outspoken nature and business dealings.

At the end of the day, they’re only human

Everyone makes mistakes and the right thing to do is to own up to it by taking responsibility and be held accountable for them.

If you’re a politician, celebrity, or some kind of public figure, this is even more crucial as the all-seeing and all-hearing power of the internet is always ever present.

For the rest of you reading this at home or in the office, rest easy, and go viral for the right things.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.