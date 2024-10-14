5 Million Ringgit Found In ‘Safehouse’ Belonging To Influential Politician

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An apartment in Kuala Lumpur, which was allegedly being used as a ‘safehouse’ for a politician, was raided by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday where they discovered SG$1,529,000 or roughly about RM5 million stashed inside.

According to a report in The New Straits Times, two individuals were arrested, including a former senior executive at Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) Selangor, a body established to administer assets and investments of the State Government.

Both suspects are believe to be linked to a well-known politician who used to hold significant political influence in Selangor.

The arrests were made in connection to an investigation into a multi-million ringgit corruption scandal related to a sand mining concession under an MBI Selangor subsidiary.

A source said in a report by Berita Harian that MACC has frozen roughly 15 bank accounts owned by several individuals and companies including ones investigators believe are used to channel bribes.

“The MACC is also investigating the involvement of the influential politician. The investigation is being conducted under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009”, the source said.

“It is believed that this money was provided by an unidentified individual and was stored by the businessman under the instruction of the involved influential politician”, the source added.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram