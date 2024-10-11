[Watch] Parents Report Their Own Children To Police For Misbehaving?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video posted by @khairulazizi75 on X (formerly Twitter) showed an incident where the police had a group of teenagers lining up after their parents lodged a report against them.

The video was captioned “GARA2 SUKA LEPAK MALAM2, MAK AYAH R3PORT POLIS ANGKUT ANAK..” in which the parents were likely concerned and frustrated about their child’s frequent late-night outings, leading them to file a police report.

However, instead of remorse, the parents looked excited to see their kids lining up to enter a black Maria police truck.

Some fathers were seen happily posing and making funny faces in front of the camera as well, almost as if they are relieved and amused by the outcome that the police responded to their report.

Their reactions suggested that the parents felt a sense of justice or satisfaction in seeing the police take action, perhaps to teach their kids a lesson about staying out late.

This adds a humorous layer to the scene, where instead of a solemn or stressful moment, the parents are almost celebrating the intervention, seeing it as a moment of victory and discipline for their kids.

In the comments, netizens were in full support of the parents’ method of disciplining their kids.

One said that the parents must be tired of having to constantly nag their children into behaving.

“I support the actions of these parents. They didn’t want to listen to their parents so let the police scold them”, said another commenter.

One more said “Serves them right! Yaaaayy to parents! Child – 0, parents – 1”.

There was no information on whether they were really being arrested, or if it was just a prank by the parents to scare their kids but it sure is an effective way to get stubborn children to behave.

