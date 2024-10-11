TMJ Tells Those Unhappy With Weekend Change To Move To Other States

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent Instagram story, the Regent and Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim explains his reasons for returning Saturday and Sunday as weekends to the state.

He also addressed the situation to those who are unhappy with the decision, and provided a solution:

“If there are parties upset or dissatisfied due to personal agendas, want to provoke the rakyat or have political interests, you are welcome to move to states that still have Friday and Saturday as weekends”, he said in his instagram story.

Other states in Malaysia which have Fridays and Saturdays as weekends are Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu to allow Muslims to perform Friday prayers.

Johor’s weekend days off, which have been on Fridays and Saturdays since 2014, will be changed to Saturdays and Sundays effective 1 January 2025 as announced by Tunku Ismail on 7 October.

This decision was made to help boost the economy as it’s expected to attract more foreign visitors in 20205 according to Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching.

