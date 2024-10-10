Son Killed In Dungun Accident, Parents Who Just Left For Umrah Board Return Flight

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A tragic accident in Dungun, Terengganu claimed the lives of three Universiti Institut Teknologi Mara (UiTM) students last night while another is injured.

Even more heartbreaking is that the parents of one of the victims who died, Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi, 20, had just left for an umrah trip last night from Kuala Lumpur.

According to Berita Harian, they already boarded a return flight upon arrival in Jeddah.

Hafizah Iszahanid and Ku Azmi Saad.

Ku Adib Aizad is the son of Berita Harian assistant news editor Hafizah Iszahanid and Ku Azmi Saad, a staff of a New Straits Times Press subsidiary.

The two were part of a Media Prima umrah and ziarah programme that departed from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 5.35pm yesterday, just about two hours before their son was tragically killed.

They landed in Jeddah at 9.15pm (local time) and upon receiving the news of what happened, they boarded a return flight from Jeddah at 1.55am local time.

#Terengganu: Suasana pilu menyelubungi pekarangan Jabatan Forensik Hospital Dungun apabila ahli keluarga dan rakan tiga penuntut UiTM Dungun yang maut dalam nahas jalan raya membabitkan dua motosikal dan sebuah kereta di Jalan Pantai Sura di Dungun malam tadi, berkumpul pagi ini.… pic.twitter.com/4WjT4CFkGa — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) October 10, 2024

What happened?

The accident occurred at about 7.20pm yesterday while the four UiTM students were riding on two motorcycles outside the campus entrance in Kampung Sura Hujung, Dungun.

They were hit from behind by a Honda SUV driven by a 49-year-old woman who has since been arrested for investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Reports say that the four students were returning to campus after dinner at the time.

Other than Ku Adib Aizad who was a second year accounting student, also killed in the accident were Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin, a 25-year-old second year food services management student and Khairil Anwar Jamaluddin, a 20-year-old second year accounting student.

Another second year accounting student, Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohammad Ridhuan sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Dungun Hospital.

Terengganu deputy police chief Datuk Wan Rukman Wan Hassan said they received a report of the accident at 7.35pm involving a Honda CRV and two motorcycles: a Yamaha Y15ZR and Yamaha 135LC.

Quoting Sinar Harian, he said the three deceased sustained severe injuries to the neck, head and chest and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigation found that the two bikes were travelling from the direction of Kuala Dungun towards Pantai Teluk Gadung.

They were hit from behind by the Honda CRV that was travelling in the same lane.

Dungun Fire and Rescue station chief Sharizal Shamsudin said they received a distress call at 7.26pm and 10 firemen were sent to the scene.

UiTM, minister extend condolences

The UiTM Terengganu Branch in a statement confirmed the accident involved four of its Dungun campus students.

According to the statement, they confirmed that three victims died, while another victim was seriously injured and is being treated at the Dungun Hospital. The injured victim will be transferred to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital for further treatment.

“The university is deeply saddened by the incident and extends its condolences to the victims’ families. May Allah grant His mercy upon their souls, and may He ease the affairs of the victims’ families,” the statement read.

They have also provided assistance and support for the families of the victims involved in the accident.

Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir also expressed his condolences to the families of the three victims through a post on social media.

“I received heartbreaking news that three UiTM Dungun students were involved in an accident late this afternoon (yesterday) and have returned to the mercy of Allah.

“My deepest condolences to all the family members. May their souls be showered with Allah’s mercy and be placed among the faithful. May the families remain strong and patient in facing this test,” he wrote.

Speculations aplenty

Speculations on social media have been pouring in since news of the accident hit the Internet.

Plenty of videos and photos are being shared but it is best to remember that the case is still under investigation and as at press time, police have not confirmed any of the speculations made, including that the driver of the SUV is suspected of suffering from mental illness.

