Prepare For Cooler Winter In Thailand Until Feb 2025

Malaysians planning to holiday in Thailand for the next few months should be prepared for the cooler weather.

Thailand typically experiences winter from November to February. However, the Thai Meteorological Department said Thailand’s winter this year will start in the third week of October and it will be slightly colder than the year before.

The Thai winter season this year will start a little later as compared to past years and will continue until late February next year.

The department estimated that the coldest period would be from early December to January, with the mountaintops in the North likely experiencing frost.

The temperature forecast for different areas is as follows:

North of Thailand: Around 20 to 21 degrees Celsius (Average lowest temperature was 21.6 degrees in 2023)

Around 20 to 21 degrees Celsius (Average lowest temperature was 21.6 degrees in 2023) Northern mountains: Expected lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius

Expected lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius Bangkok: Around 16 to 18 degrees Celsius

Around 16 to 18 degrees Celsius Outer Bangkok: 14 to 16 degrees Celsius

Meanwhile, the upper part of southern Thailand will experience a dip in temperatures while the lower part will see heavy rains in November and December with the chance of flash floods and runoffs.

