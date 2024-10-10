Chinese Navy Visit In Penang Raises Security Worries But Is There Cause For Concern?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last Saturday, two Chinese naval ships, Qi Jiguang and JingGangShan, docked in Penang for a three-day goodwill visit with the intention of enhancing mutual trust between the Chinese and Malaysian naval forces.

The naval personnel visited a private high school while making courtesy calls to local officials. Members of the public were also invited to tour the ships.

However, the presence of the Chinese navy in the state has made some people feel uneasy since there have been sightings of Chinese ships in our waters near Sabah and Sarawak.

State executive councillor for tourism Wong Hon Wai explained the visits reflect a commitment to peace and security in the region.

Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional’s Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah questioned the warm and festive reception given to the Chinese navy in Penang.

Saifuddin, also the former foreign minister during Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration, asked whether the state government consulted with the foreign and defence ministries regarding the visit beforehand.

He added that the government needs to be more sensitive and mindful of public sentiment, including protests received by Petronas concerning its activities in Kasawari, a gas development project in offshore Sarawak.

The China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels have been contesting the Kasawari project since June 2021. Petronas started gas production in Kasawari in August 2024.

Saifuddin also raised the conspiracy of the influx of Chinese nationals in the country who have allegedly become untraceable.

He hoped the Penang government and the education ministry would clarify the matter.

Is there cause for concern?

It’s not the first time foreign navies docked at our ports and made visits but the issue with the Chinese navy can be a tricky one.

While the security concerns raised are valid, it’s also important to keep in mind that Malaysia has diplomatic relations with China. The year 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the friendship between both countries.

According to Astro Awani, Saifuddin said other foreign navies usually dock at the harbour to gather food supplies and other items. The naval personnel are allowed to land, get their passports stamped, and are required to follow the necessary protocols.

Saifuddin said these similar protocols are followed by all navies globally when they dock at foreign ports.

