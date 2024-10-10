Bad Boys: 5 Times Malaysian Police Found Themselves On The Wrong Side Of The Law

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There are times even those who are supposed to serve and protect find themselves in hot water with the very authorities they work for.

However, even they cannot escape the long arm of the law. Here are a few instances of local policemen getting caught red-handed.

Police officer caught smoking a cigarette at an eatery.

Recently, a viral photo of a policeman smoking at an eatery made its rounds on social platform X (formerly Twitter) yesterday and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has launched an investigation on said personnel.

As we all should know, smoking is prohibited at restaurants and smoking is not allowed within three meters of any table or chair at any premises that serves or sells food and drinks.

Sergeant throws illicit party at Shah Alam police station.

Just last week (3 October), a police sergeant in Shah Alam, Selangor was discovered hosting a private party in the very station he works at.

Five individuals – two men and three women – were engaged in what appeared to be a social gathering there.

The party took place in the lounge of the Anti-Vice, Gambling, and Secret Society Suppression Division (D7) at the police headquarters. However, investigators found no alcohol or illegal substances on the premises.

Regardless, civilians are not allowed in police station offices without official business.

Officer in charge and seven others arrested for throwing party in a Kajang police station.

On 21 July 2021, media reports of a police station chief, three policemen and four women were arrested for partying within a police station in Kajang following a raid executed by Bukit Aman police station.

The group was found singing karaoke, dancing, drinking alcohol, and consuming ketum drinks during the party. The raid officers also found the room equipped with disco lights.

Police confiscated liquor bottles, speakers, audio equipment, recorders, microphones, and a TV.

There were also five bottles of ketum water that was seized, along with pornographic pictures of one of the police officers detained with a woman.

Senior police officer suspected of causing student’s death in a hit-and-run.

In December 2023, a senior police officer was arrested over a hit-and-run accident in Ipoh which led to the death of a 17-year-old student.

The victim, Zaharif Affendi Zamri, was knocked off his motorcycle on his way home from school and died of injuries to the chest and abdomen while the police officer was unhurt in the accident.

According to media reports, the senior police officer was said to have been annoyed by the loud noises from the student’s motorcycle. The report said the car rammed into Zaharif’s motorcycle causing him to fall off and get dragged over five meters.

Ex-police officer jailed for illegal possession of critically endangered pangolins

Former police officer Mohd Sharwandy Sollahudin was arrested in August 2018 and sentence to a total of 15 years and 9 months in jail on four different charges including including possession of pangolins under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.

“Pangolins are highly priced in the black market and the cost of traffickers must be equally high to dissuade them,” said Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim, Director General of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (PERHILITAN).

Pangolins are a critically endangered species, with an estimated 195,000 of them trafficked in 2019 alone for their scales that are used in traditional medicine.

Whether you’re a member of the public or an authority figure, no one should be above the law and criminal behaviour should be reported no matter who may be committing it.

