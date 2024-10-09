Watch Out For Fake EPF TikTok Account Saying You Can Withdraw Your Savings Now

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Not too long ago, there was a viral video in which young workers shared the total of their Employees Provident Fund (EPF/KWSP) savings, and many were shocked that some already had substantial savings at such a young age.

Before quickly logging into your EPF account to check, ensure you’re on the official website or using the official app.

This is because there’s a TikTok account pretending to be the EPF using the current username @kwspmalaysiaa.

EPF’s official TikTok handle is @kwsp.malaysia with 98k followers at the time of writing.

Screenshot of the fake EPF account on TikTok.

At the time of writing, this sneaky account had three videos up, and based on their comments, some weren’t aware it was a fake account. The account has garnered 1275 followers to date.

In its latest video, the fake account talked about a special EPF withdrawal (Pengeluaran Khas) for members aged below 55 years old from 7 to 30 October 2024. The account claimed members can do so online and the payment will start from 20 October 2024.

The fake account ends by directing unsuspecting followers to a link in the bio. The link in the bio leads to a fake website with the name “Bantuan Melayu” in its URL address and the name “MyKasih Recipient Portal” on the tab.

However, the page is designed to look like an application to apply for Bantuan Tunai Rahmah 2024 payouts.

Safe to say, please do not enter any of your personal details on the website. Don’t lose your hard-earned money to scammers.

Screenshot of the website after you click the link in bio.

The official EPF details are as follows:

EPF also lists its official accounts on its official website here.

