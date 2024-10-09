Auntie Anne’s Employee Fired After Video Of Her Kissing Dough Went Viral

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

They say when you love doing your job, you never have to work a day in your life. It seems one employee at Auntie Anne’s took that quote a step too far.

A viral video that circulated on TikTok and other social media channels last night (8 October) shows Alice Chang, an employee at Auntie Anne’s Mid Valley Megamall, giving a lump of dough a little kiss.

We don’t know if this is typical procedure for making pretzels but it’s definitely not up to food safety standards. Alice was also seen not wearing gloves while handling the dough, which is another breach of hygiene protocols.

Auntie Anne’s has since posted a statement informing the public that Alice Chang has been terminated and that the outlet is temporarily closed for disinfection and cleaning.

She’s also the sister of a notorious troublemaker

Alice Chang is the sister of none other than Adeline Chang, who has gone viral for all the wrong reasons multiple times in the past. In August, a petition was launched against Adeline for her mistreatment of a disabled GrabFood driver.

Previously, Adeline also had a negative reputation with e-hailing drivers as she would utilise their services but refuse to pay for her rides.

The Chang sisters are definitely building up an unsavoury reputation at this point and we can’t help but wonder what is driving them to behave this way.

