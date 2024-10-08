Wedding Videographer Ghosts Client And The Twitter Comments Are Hilarious

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Getting married is already a stressful thing to go through, with booking a venue, sending out invites, planning the catering, and getting wedding outfits made. Now imagine when the wedding videographer adds to that stress after the ceremony.

Twitter user Ashraff expressed his frustration and disappointment in a Tweet that went viral, after the wedding videographer he hired ghosted him for nearly three months since his wedding day.

Selamat pagi diucapkan kepada semua kecuali videographer wedding saya — Abdul Majid Abdul Rahim.



Hampir tiga bulan berlalu tanpa khabar.



By next week kalau tak ada juga videonya, tunggu episod khas Macam Mana Pengarah Filem Scam Kita. pic.twitter.com/CHP0QL35f1 — Ashraff 🇲🇾 (@AshraffMokhtar) October 7, 2024

His Tweet reads:

“Good morning to all, except to my wedding videographer Abdul Majid Abdul Rahim.”

“Three months have passed and still no news.”

“If there’s still no video by next week, stay tuned for a special episode of ‘How Our Film Director Scammed Us’.”

In his Tweet, Ashraff shared his WhatsApp texts to the wedding videographer, all of which were not responded to since 4 September.

Netizens were quick to leave sarcastic, yet funny comments on Ashraff’s Tweet.

One Twitter user said:

“Money scams are common. Wedding photograpy scams are common. One day there will be grave scams. Three weeks after dying and still unable to be buried. This is why all businesses must be regiestered, regardless of being online or whatever.”

Another comment said:

“Is he editing a documentary? Three months and it’s still unfinished.”

And this one sarcastically spared no expense at the wedding videographer’s dedication to his work:

“I suspect he will release a director’s cut. With an 18SG rating.”

However, after three months of no response, the videographer did resurface and shared a lengthy public apology in an instagram post.

In the post, he apologised to all the clients he had left in the dark and acknowledged himself of being irresponsible and procrastinating on his work.

As it turns out, it was not a scam although there is no information as to why the videographer had left his clients unattended to for so long.

The wedding videographer’s instagram account @alphagraphy.production also seems to have been cleared of posts and is currently unreachable.

Only their account bio says that they are not accepting any jobs at the moment and that they need to wrap up a few things before 8 November.

