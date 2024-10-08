People Angry At Selfish Strangers For Not Helping Elderly Snatch Theft Victim In Bangsar

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Netizens were disappointed after seeing two strangers who didn’t stop to help an elderly victim of a snatch thief in Bangsar.

On 7 October, a 78-year-old woman was walking along Jalan Limau Manis towards the shops around 6.30am when a motorcyclist snatched her handbag.

When the snatch thief pulled her bag, she was dragged down to the road and lay sprawled for a few minutes. In the video, it could be seen that her head hit the ground when she fell.

A few minutes later, she sat up but two other people who walked past did not stop to offer help.

Fortunately, a group of three walked past after and stopped to check in on her.

Brickfields police chief Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the victim has been taken to University Malaya Medical Centre for medical treatment.

She was bleeding in her head and was put under medical observation. A police report has been filed and the case will be investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt during a robbery. Upon conviction, it carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence and whipping.

Twitter user Joe said it was embarrassing and sad to watch that some people behave so selfishly. He was not alone in this as others chimed in with similar sentiments too with a tinge of racism.

Unfortunately, some compared this to Mainland Chinese behaviours. To understand how this fearful behaviour came about, it helps to understand the cases that triggered it.

There have been reports in China that those who helped victims were blamed or held liable instead. Two infamous cases that started the fear of civil liability are believed to be the Peng Yu case and the death of Wang Yue.

After similar cases in China, a new national Good Samaritan law was passed to protect those who help victims. Nevertheless, the fear likely remains for some people and it will take time for them to come around.

