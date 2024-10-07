Rosco Hosts Solidarity Ride For Gaza, More Than 40 Bikers Join Convoy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Today marks exactly one year since Israel’s attack on Gaza, and there seems to be no sign of the genocide coming to a halt in the near future.

The Palestinian death toll today has reached more than 41,000 (including women and children) and there seems to be no sign of the genocide coming to a halt in the near future.

Recognising their plight, a solidarity ride event titled Seru For Gaza was organised by Rockers Social Club (Rosco) yesterday at Jalan Raja Abdullah, Kuala Lumpur at 11:30am.

Local cafe racer enthusiast Pendikit & Kopi ready to roll for Gaza.

“This convoy is a sign of protest towards the cruelty of Isreal who kill women, children, and the elderly”, said Rosco entreprenueur Syed Ariff Alhabshi.

“As many as 40 riders will ride around Kuala Lumpur distributing Palestinian flags to pedestrians”.

Rider chants “Free, free Palestine!” at Bukit Bintang intersection

“The journey will cover 10 kilometers as we start from Jalan Raja Abdullah and head to KLCC, Bukit Bintang, Masjid Jamek, Pasar Seni, and then back to Rosco” Syed said.

Meanwhile, proceeds from the sales of food and drinks at Rosco in conjuction with Seru For Gaza were funnelled into MyFundAction (MFA), a local charity organisation.

“A portion of our sales will be submitted to a relief fund at MFA and we are very pleased to work with them to express our support for the Palestinian people” explained Syed.

Rosco is a motorcycle community space in Kuala Lumpur which also runs a cafe serving food and drinks.

It was established this year by members of multiple cafe racer enthusiast groups including Naked 13, Derhaka Riders, Rockabilly Raiders, as well as Ace Cafe KL.

Another notable charitable motorcycle event which happened earlier this year (18 May) is the annual Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride (DGR).

DGR is a global event to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

The event attracts rider and general public alike with its dapper theme of the 1920s, similar to the style seen in hit TV series Peaky Blinders.

