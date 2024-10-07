Hunny Madu’s Bittersweet Experience Traveling To Japan With Her Autistic Son

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian artist Hunny Madu recently took to TikTok to share her bittersweet experience traveling to Japan with her children, one of whom is autistic.

#autismacceptance #Japan ♬ original sound – Hunny Madu @hunnymads Im not ashamed to admit my son Adam Musa is autistic. This was our first overseas trip since his multiple heart surgeries. Here is my full take on my recent Japan trip with my 3 kids and extended family. Bittersweet but so many incidents that just made me sakit hati… sampai sakit the last few days there. Statistic in Japan for Autism: 1 in 63 kids have it, but I wonder how the society accepts these special kids in public spaces there because my experience was 😔 #autismawareness

Despite Japan being a fully developed country, Hunny Madu highlighted that certain aspects of the environment were not entirely friendly or accommodating for her son, Adam, who faces challenges due to his condition.

What Happened?

Hunny Madu recounted two specific incidents that stood out during the trip, shedding light on the difficulties faced by parents traveling with autistic children.

Intense Dining Experience

The first occurred at a restaurant when Adam, while waiting for his food, became visibly restless.

He made loud noises and even laid on the floor making “snow angels,” a behavior that likely made other patrons uncomfortable.

Despite Hunny Madu’s efforts to gently calm him, she admitted there’s only so much she can do.

Her mother tried to explain the situation to the staff using Google Translate, informing them of Adam’s autism.

While the staff acknowledged their situation, they insisted that Adam be kept under control for the comfort of other diners.

Partial Inclusivity At Universal Studios

The second challenge arose at Universal Studios Osaka when the family requested a wheelchair for Adam, as they were not allowed to bring his wagon inside the park.

The staff refused their request, stating that Adam did not meet the criteria for physical disability, which is the primary requirement for renting a wheelchair.

His father explained that the wheelchair was necessary because it was the only way to ensure Adam would remain seated and calm, but their request was still denied.

A Call For Change

Despite these challenges, Hunny Madu expressed a balanced view of her experience, describing it as “bittersweet.”

She acknowledged that while Japan is an incredible place to visit, there is room for improvement when it comes to creating a more inclusive environment for children with autism.

She remains hopeful for more understanding and acceptance in the future, particularly in public spaces that may not fully cater to children with special needs.

