JPN Offers Unique ID Photo Keepsakes To Mark 76th Anniversary

The Malaysian National Registration Department (JPN) is offering a unique photo memorabilia opportunity as part of the 2024 National Registration Day celebrations.

This program, called “Foto Kenangan Terindah” (Most Beautiful Memory Photo), allows citizens to create lasting mementos of their identification documents.

Features of the program:

Individual and family photo options available Pricing: RM70 for individual photos, RM150 for family photos Family photos are only available for those obtaining their first identification card (typically at age 12) The program runs from October 1-31, 2024 Processing time is 30 working days from payment

This initiative commemorates JPN’s 76th anniversary and offers citizens the chance to preserve photos from their first identification card and subsequent renewals.

The department emphasizes this as a way to “immortalize memories of you and your beloved family.”

To participate, interested individuals can scan the provided QR code or visit the shortened URL for the application form.

For any inquiries, JPN has provided contact information including their website, social media, email, and phone number.

This program aligns with the 2024 National Registration Day theme of “Strengthening Identity, Empowering the Nation,” highlighting the importance of proper documentation in national development.

