Con Artist Posed As Pilot And Other Professions, Caught After 6 Years

A Malaysian con artist who allegedly had been assuming various identities to trick victims has successfully been apprehended after six years of being chased by authorities.

Mohamad Faizul Baharudin, 44, was previously reported to have posed as a prosecutor, airline pilot, and an oil and gas engineer to con others.

The father of five has been charged for prompting 60 year old Latipah Ahmad Sudan into giving him RM24,000 in cash to apply for a pilot job that doesn’t exist.

This happened at an ATM machine in front of a bank in Gunung Rapat, Ipoh six years ago.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nuranisah Ismah Muhammad Husaini set bail at RM10,000 but agreed to RM4,500 after the lawyer representing the accused negotiated for a lower amount.

If found guilty, Faizul will be sentenced to prison for one to ten years, lashes, and a fine.

