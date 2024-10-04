Coldplay’s Limited Edition “Moon Music” Vinyl Made From Plastic Collected In Malaysian Rivers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Coldplay recently revealed that the sold-out vinyl for the highly anticipated 10th album “Moon Music” is made from a “special” material.

Frontman Chris Martin shared during an interview with QVCtv that the vinyls are made from plastic collected from Malaysian and Indonesian rivers.

The special LP vinyl made from recycled plastic looks translucent when held to the light.

Fans who bought the vinyl will also get their hands on the special blue Moon goggles which transform the fireworks at concerts in dazzling displays of heart-shaped bursts.

The Ocean Cleanup Founder & CEO Boyan Slat holds a sample vinyl made from recycled plastic. Coldplay’s Moon Music vinyl

In 2019, the band sponsored a watercraft known as Interceptor 005 to help clean up the infamously polluted Klang River. This green initiative was done in partnership with a Dutch non-profit organisation The Ocean Cleanup.

In 2021, Coldplay sponsored a second Interceptor that was locally-built in partnership with Finnish firm, Konecranes at its MHE-Demag facility in Bukit Raja.

Retiring for music quality control

Coldplay also recently shared that the band will retire after releasing their 12th album, emphasising the “less is more” message.

Martin explained they’re limiting the number of albums to maintain high-quality control. He said it’s great that it’s almost impossible for a song “to make it” and they want to improve themselves instead of coasting.

While they may not release more music after the 12th album, Martin said there will likely be some side projects with his bandmates Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion after going separate ways.

